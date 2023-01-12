 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

eFootball™ 2023 update for 12 January 2023

Lunar New Year Campaign

Share · View all patches · Build 10306096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

【Special Login Bonus】
We're running a login campaign where you can get a maximum of 80,000 Exp. by logging into the game 7 times during each campaign period.

Period
01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/19/2023 01:59 (UTC)
01/19/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Login Bonus Details
Login 1: Exp. 10,000 Training Program x1
Login 2: Exp. 4,000 Training Program x1
Login 3: Exp. 10,000 Training Program x1
Login 4: Exp. 4,000 Training Program x1
Login 5: Exp. 10,000 Training Program x1
Login 6: Exp. 1,000 Training Program x1
Login 7: Exp. 1,000 Training Program x1
Login bonuses refresh every day at 02:00 (UTC).
You can only obtain each login bonus once per day.
*Be sure to claim items from your Inbox before they expire.

【Special Tour Event】
The rewards will be boosted during the campaign period, so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity!
Accumulate 10,000 points and earn up to 120,000 GP and 1,500 eFootball™ Points! What's more, you will also be able to get your hands on 40,000 Exp. during each campaign period.
Enter the "English League" Tour Event and earn awesome rewards!

Period
01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/19/2023 00:59 (UTC)
01/19/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 00:59 (UTC)

【Special Challenge Event】
Introducing a high-caliber vs AI Event featuring some of the best Club Teams!
Only "Regular", "Top Player" and "Legend" Match Levels are available in this Event.
Clear the Event and earn 30,000 Exp. for each Match Level conquered!
Take on the "European Club Championship" Challenge Event and aim for a clean sweep across all Match Levels!

Period
01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/19/2023 01:59 (UTC)
01/19/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 01:59 (UTC)

【Campaign Objectives: Lunar New Year】
Time-limited Bonus Objective "Lunar New Year" Underway!
Clear the in-game Objectives to earn up to 120,000 GP, 2,000 eFootball™ Points and 50,000 Exp.!
Challenge the Objectives and complete them for all sorts of rewards!

Period
01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 01:59 (UTC)
For more information on the rewards, please check each individual Objective.
*Select [Missions] > [Objectives] from the Top Menu to check each Objective.

Notes
*The schedule and details are subject to change without prior notice.

Changed depots in circle branch

View more data in app history for build 10306096
PES2022 v0.9.0 Content Depot 1665461
english Depot 1665462
swedish Depot 1665463
french Depot 1665464
german Depot 1665465
italian Depot 1665466
dutch Depot 1665467
turkish Depot 1665468
russian Depot 1665469
spanish Depot 1673160
portuguese Depot 1673161
arabic Depot 1673162
greek Depot 1673163
brazil Depot 1673164
simplified chinese Depot 1673165
traditional chinese Depot 1673166
korean Depot 1673167
Japanese Depot 1673168
PES2022 Full Game Depot 1673169
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link