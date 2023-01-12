Lunar New Year Campaign

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

【Special Login Bonus】

We're running a login campaign where you can get a maximum of 80,000 Exp. by logging into the game 7 times during each campaign period.

Period

01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/19/2023 01:59 (UTC)

01/19/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Login Bonus Details

Login 1: Exp. 10,000 Training Program x1

Login 2: Exp. 4,000 Training Program x1

Login 3: Exp. 10,000 Training Program x1

Login 4: Exp. 4,000 Training Program x1

Login 5: Exp. 10,000 Training Program x1

Login 6: Exp. 1,000 Training Program x1

Login 7: Exp. 1,000 Training Program x1

Login bonuses refresh every day at 02:00 (UTC).

You can only obtain each login bonus once per day.

*Be sure to claim items from your Inbox before they expire.

【Special Tour Event】

The rewards will be boosted during the campaign period, so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity!

Accumulate 10,000 points and earn up to 120,000 GP and 1,500 eFootball™ Points! What's more, you will also be able to get your hands on 40,000 Exp. during each campaign period.

Enter the "English League" Tour Event and earn awesome rewards!

Period

01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/19/2023 00:59 (UTC)

01/19/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 00:59 (UTC)

【Special Challenge Event】

Introducing a high-caliber vs AI Event featuring some of the best Club Teams!

Only "Regular", "Top Player" and "Legend" Match Levels are available in this Event.

Clear the Event and earn 30,000 Exp. for each Match Level conquered!

Take on the "European Club Championship" Challenge Event and aim for a clean sweep across all Match Levels!

Period

01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/19/2023 01:59 (UTC)

01/19/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 01:59 (UTC)

【Campaign Objectives: Lunar New Year】

Time-limited Bonus Objective "Lunar New Year" Underway!

Clear the in-game Objectives to earn up to 120,000 GP, 2,000 eFootball™ Points and 50,000 Exp.!

Challenge the Objectives and complete them for all sorts of rewards!

Period

01/12/2023 02:00 - 01/26/2023 01:59 (UTC)

For more information on the rewards, please check each individual Objective.

*Select [Missions] > [Objectives] from the Top Menu to check each Objective.

Notes

*The schedule and details are subject to change without prior notice.