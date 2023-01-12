 Skip to content

Kandria update for 12 January 2023

Hotfix

Hotfix

12 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix is live with a few crash fixes that were reported.

    • Fix a rare crash related to use-before-allocate in the background
      Reported by Polyethylene
    • Fix bad reference to task in German translation
      Reported by John McCloud, Hattnschattn
    • Fix reference to SteamUtils function crashing on older SteamWorks SDK versions
      Reported by Goldberg
    • Fix rare crash when using items from the inventory
      Reported by Hwi Noree
    • Fix bug in editor creation dialogue
      Reported by A_M4n
    • Fix rare crash with custom NPC
      Reported by twmiller
    • Fix rare crash due to bad deallocation order when shutting down
      Reported by spicypants
    • Fix crash when buoy goes out of bounds (due to editing the map)
      Reported by antenirulf
    • Fix crash related to a bad late-night fix around service elevators
      Reported by ModBot2000

