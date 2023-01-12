A new hotfix is live with a few crash fixes that were reported.
- Fix a rare crash related to use-before-allocate in the background
Reported by Polyethylene
- Fix bad reference to task in German translation
Reported by John McCloud, Hattnschattn
- Fix reference to SteamUtils function crashing on older SteamWorks SDK versions
Reported by Goldberg
- Fix rare crash when using items from the inventory
Reported by Hwi Noree
- Fix bug in editor creation dialogue
Reported by A_M4n
- Fix rare crash with custom NPC
Reported by twmiller
- Fix rare crash due to bad deallocation order when shutting down
Reported by spicypants
- Fix crash when buoy goes out of bounds (due to editing the map)
Reported by antenirulf
- Fix crash related to a bad late-night fix around service elevators
Reported by ModBot2000
