Stellar Echoes update for 12 January 2023

1.12 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10306080

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The number of batteries picked up by the weapon system has been increased to 20

Scene collision area optimization

Logic optimization of the country of small carp and sand

Partial material map optimization

Sound loss repair

