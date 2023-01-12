 Skip to content

微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 12 January 2023

Update Log 2023.01.12 (v0.6.10.0006)

Update Log 2023.01.12 (v0.6.10.0006)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimize the guidance in the main flow, now Leo will talk to you when you come to the map with the music fragments.
  • Fix the issue that the Charon mirror spirit can not be hatched.
  • Fix the issue that the skill effect of Shinning Guardian is not removed when unequiped.
  • Fix the issue that if you force quit the game during the first owl flight, it may cause the save to be broken.
  • Fix the issue that open inventory in stargazing map may cause UI error.
  • Fix the issue that the mirror spirit may be lost if you die before save.
  • Fix the issue that in the challenge level of Dark Remains, the second platform may cause damage to the player.
  • Fix the issue that the second platform on the left may cause damage to the main character in the challenge level of the dark ruins.
  • Fix the issue that after player changes game difficulty, menu buttons cannot be clicked by mouse.
  • Fix the issue that the BGM of Ancient Dragon is misconfigured.
  • Fix the issue that the keyboard key customization can be opened when using a controller.

