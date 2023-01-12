[Update] Ver. 1.1.1

Hello everyone!

We are pleased to announce the release of ver 1.1.1, the first update for the year 2023!

The changes are as follows:

--- New and Improved Features ---

Formats for Input Support have been implemented that allow the contents of local and array variables to be displayed when a conversation or message is displayed in an event.

All resistance values in the Database have been changed so that they can be entered as numerical values.

The System Resources menu that was in Resources has been moved to Game Definition.

When adding assets from local files or DLC using the asset picker, a progress bar is now displayed if the adding process takes a long time.

--- Bug Fixes ---

[Game Engine]

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to be trapped on the ground or in other places when dashing toward a table.

Fixed a bug that caused the player cast to be affected by the state change of the terrain below the object, even when the player cast was standing on top of the object.

Fixed a bug where collisions were not generated correctly for 2D stamps placed on maps.

Fixed a bug in which the collision models' pre-loading and caching functions were not working when exporting and executing a published work.

[Events]

Fixed a bug that could cause movement by "Movement Pattern" on the event sheet to get stuck at the boundary of the movement range limit.

Fixed a bug in "Display Ticker Text" that caused the display to end in the middle when a ticker containing blank lines was played by scrolling.

Fixed a bug that could cause an exception when using "Rearrange the Order of Party Train" to place a non-party cast at the front of the party train.

Fixed a bug in which the elevation of the destination was not adopted when moving to a different map when moving to a different location due to an event.

Fixed a bug that could cause an exception when specifying an image number as a variable in "Display Image".

Fixed a memory leak problem when starting to display a sprite in "Display Image".

[Battles]

Fixed a bug that caused damage numbers to overlap when using skills that damage HP and MP at the same time.

Fixed a bug in which the value of the class's state resistance was not being added to the cast's parameters.

Fixed a bug that caused an empty battlefield to be displayed when losing a battle in the battle test.

[Map Editor]

Fixed a bug in which, when converting an object to an event, canceling the edit would undo the conversion itself even after the Apply button was pressed.

Fixed a bug where adding and deleting terrain stamps in Resources was not properly reflected when changing the map size on the Map Settings > Basic tab.

[Layout Tool]

Some wording used within the layout tool has been corrected to a consistent wording.

Fixed a bug that caused the display of messages, conversations, and tickers to be corrupted when the display origin of the layout's text panel was specified to be other than the upper left corner.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect scale calculations for child containers when changing the scale of a menu container.

Fixed the display of special formats for sliders and special coordinate tags in the special format list in the text panel so that they are not displayed.

Fixed a bug in the special format for displaying variables in which the display did not reflect the result of a change in the contents of a variable due to an event or other influence.

[Database]

Fixed a bug that incorrectly indicated state changes and resistances of classes in cast parameters.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented folders in the list of each section from being deleted properly.

[Resources]

The U/I of the file import dialog that appears when importing 2D resources has been corrected.

Fixed a bug that caused an exception when changing model attributes on a terrain stamp.

Fixed a bug that caused images existing in the res folder in the editing project to be saved as absolute paths when assigned to a normal map/mask map.

In the process of adding to Resources, the behavior of drag-and-drop and adding local files from the asset picker is now the same.

Collision models from local files (files whose filename ends with "_col/_col+number") have been modified not to be made into stamps.

Fixed a bug in which resource files that did not need to be pasted were pasted when "Change ID/Use Same Procedure for All Thereafter" was specified in the dialog box when pasting a copied folder.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the scale selection combo box from being selected.

[Others]

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect values to be specified for audio when the config was opened.

We will continue to improve and refine Bakin to make it an even better tool in 2023.

Thank you for your continued support of RPG Developer Bakin in the coming year!