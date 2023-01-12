Fixed the problem that the additional effects of the upgraded cards were not displayed properly.
Adjust the experience value required for the power of the temple to speed up the player's upgrade.
天外武林 (Traveler of Wuxia) update for 12 January 2023
Fix Bug
