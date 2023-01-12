 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ski3 update for 12 January 2023

0.8.4 Beta - January 12, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10305901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

What's new:

  1. Changed the snow texture and snow material. It looks much better, during the day and especially during the night.
  2. Rewrote yeti AI to allow more changes in the future. It no longer simply spawns and chase the player until it gets stuck; it will now spawn, see the player (via sight), and chase the player until it loses sight or hearing of them (it can still get stuck, however, it's still WIP)
  3. Removed speedometer.
  4. Small lightning changes.
    4, Added a bit of film grain.

Fixes

  1. Tweaked light cycle transition, its smoother now (but I dont consider it finished)
  2. Changes on the map to make it harder to get stuck.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1967521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link