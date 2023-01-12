0.8.4 Beta - January 12, 2023

Changelog
What's new:
- Changed the snow texture and snow material. It looks much better, during the day and especially during the night.
- Rewrote yeti AI to allow more changes in the future. It no longer simply spawns and chase the player until it gets stuck; it will now spawn, see the player (via sight), and chase the player until it loses sight or hearing of them (it can still get stuck, however, it's still WIP)
- Removed speedometer.
- Small lightning changes.
4, Added a bit of film grain.
Fixes
- Tweaked light cycle transition, its smoother now (but I dont consider it finished)
- Changes on the map to make it harder to get stuck.
Changed files in this update