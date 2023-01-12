 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 12 January 2023

0.8.61 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • The bullet speed of the sniper rifle has been increased.
  • Increased the damage of the sniper rifle.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the sights to shift significantly when replacing the sniper rifle.

