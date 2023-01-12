Update, Version 20230112

English

[Tombstone]Added support for a battlecry that targets an ally minion. (AI also learned how to pick targets.)

[Tombstone]New Card: Mammoth (Cost: 9/ATK: 6/HP: 10 Taunt)

[Tombstone]New Card: Dog (Cost: 3/ATK: 2/HP: 2 Battlecry: Give 1 ally Taunt.)

[Janitor's Room]Added a new dialog option on A'Ti if you have GPA coins with you. You can ask him about those coins and he will tell you to go to the bookstore.

[This is a bar]Added a new dialog option on the gambler if you have GPA coins with you. You can ask him about those coins and he will tell you to go to the bookstore while also making some comments on GPA members.

[Tombstone]Added a new dialog option on the random card players if you have GPA coins with you. You can ask him about those coins and they may provide answers based on their current location.

[GPA]GPA Coins can now exchange for Circuitries.

简体中文

【墓石牌】加入了对于友军的指向性战吼的支持。(AI同样知道了要怎么选择目标。)

【墓石牌】新卡片：猛犸（费用：9/攻击：6/生命：10 嘲讽）

【墓石牌】新卡片：狗（费用：3/攻击：2/生命:2 战吼：给一个友军提供嘲讽。）

【清洁工的房间】当你携带GPA金币和阿提对话时，会有一个新的对话选项。你可以问他关于GPA金币的事情，而他会让你去书店。

【这是间酒吧】当你携带GPA金币和某个赌徒对话时，会有一个新的对话选项。你可以问他关于GPA金币的事情，而他会让你去书店，并且他会对GPA成员进行一些吐槽。

【墓石牌】当你携带GPA金币和某个随机出现的打牌者对话时，会有一个新的对话选项。你可以问他关于GPA金币的事情，他们根据当前位置的不同会提供给你不同的信息。

【GPA】GPA金币现在可以兑换集成电路板。