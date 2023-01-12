 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Electrician Simulator update for 12 January 2023

Electrician Simulator Patch 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10305766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Electricians.

We have prepared for you another update that fixes the bugs you reported in the winter update!

Patch 1.5.1

Fixed bugs:
  • Doors in the mission best lighting contest no longer inform the player to acquire the key.
  • Fixed problems with putting the snowman into the fridge.
  • Multiple crash cases should not occur.
  • Fixed the issue with a crash occurring when interacting with the workshop while holding the extension cord.
  • Added missing part of the countertop.
  • Improved functionality of achievements.
  • Fixed some issues with User Interface when using a controller.
  • Optimized performance on new missions.
  • Camera movement when inspecting parts of the drone has been fixed.
  • Localization improvements.
Electrician Simulator on sale

We would like to remind you that Electrician Simulator is discounted by 40%! Our production will be discounted till Monday, 16.01.2023.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1080020/Electrician_Simulator/

Roadmap and DLC survey

We are constantly working on expanding our production. We have prepared a Roadmap for you, which shows our upcoming plans for the development of the game.

We are also working on DLC to be created based on your feedback. If you would like to help us, you are cordially invited to fill out our survey!

See you later!

Take IT Studio! and Gaming Factory

Changed files in this update

Electrician Simulator Content Depot 1080021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link