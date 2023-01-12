Electrician Simulator Patch 1.5.1

Dear Electricians.

We have prepared for you another update that fixes the bugs you reported in the winter update!

Patch 1.5.1

Fixed bugs:

Doors in the mission best lighting contest no longer inform the player to acquire the key.

Fixed problems with putting the snowman into the fridge.

Multiple crash cases should not occur.

Fixed the issue with a crash occurring when interacting with the workshop while holding the extension cord.

Added missing part of the countertop.

Improved functionality of achievements.

Fixed some issues with User Interface when using a controller.

Optimized performance on new missions.

Camera movement when inspecting parts of the drone has been fixed.

Localization improvements.

Electrician Simulator on sale

We would like to remind you that Electrician Simulator is discounted by 40%! Our production will be discounted till Monday, 16.01.2023.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1080020/Electrician_Simulator/

Roadmap and DLC survey

We are constantly working on expanding our production. We have prepared a Roadmap for you, which shows our upcoming plans for the development of the game.

We are also working on DLC to be created based on your feedback. If you would like to help us, you are cordially invited to fill out our survey!

See you later!

Take IT Studio! and Gaming Factory