 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angry Angry Shark update for 12 January 2023

Games Update 97

Share · View all patches · Build 10305748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New map: Storm Lighting

The map "Storm Lighting" is the 500 year old future version of the map "Scene_A_Lighting". This new map was reconstructed by an ancient advance egg civilization in the future who came down to earth to save the eggs from the sharks. This advance egg civilization helped the eggs rebuild their destroyed infrastructures which includes cities, roads, towns and the map Scene_A_Lighting.

Customization:
-Added more custom skins for egg

Water town:
-Sharks can now get on ufo in higher round

Spawns:
-Added more spawns for the game mode Deathmatch for the maps Lava and Snow

Bug:
-Fixed trapped underwater speed bug
-Fixed sharks getting trap in ground in the map Pit. Now all unresponsive sharks will be destroyed
-Fixed Search and Destroy game mode bug where match doesn't end when both teams have no players left after the bomb is set.
-Fixed options settings ui bug

Changed files in this update

Angry Angry Shark Content Depot 1546931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link