Games Update 97

New map: Storm Lighting



The map "Storm Lighting" is the 500 year old future version of the map "Scene_A_Lighting". This new map was reconstructed by an ancient advance egg civilization in the future who came down to earth to save the eggs from the sharks. This advance egg civilization helped the eggs rebuild their destroyed infrastructures which includes cities, roads, towns and the map Scene_A_Lighting.

Customization:

-Added more custom skins for egg

Water town:

-Sharks can now get on ufo in higher round

Spawns:

-Added more spawns for the game mode Deathmatch for the maps Lava and Snow

Bug:

-Fixed trapped underwater speed bug

-Fixed sharks getting trap in ground in the map Pit. Now all unresponsive sharks will be destroyed

-Fixed Search and Destroy game mode bug where match doesn't end when both teams have no players left after the bomb is set.

-Fixed options settings ui bug