v1.07.02 is now live

Based on player feedback:

Weather volume now has it own setting on the Options screen

Sort inventory button added on Shop screen

Graphical effect added to show time of day.

You will see the sky darken as dusk approaches. Night is still skipped completely - it is too dark to do anything in Leman at night. Then the sky will begin to lighten once more as dawn breaks.

Cosmetic only, but useful in showing the current time.

Changes to some of the town events like Festivals, Magician's Guild, Refugees...

These events all make it more likely adventurers will appear - and in some cases, the town's stock will increase too. The problem was that this effect happened over time - so if you arrived on day 1 of the festival, nothing much had happened yet!

Changed this to provide an influx of adventurers/stock as soon as the event fires - although I've kept the daily increase too.

Enjoy!