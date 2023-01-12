 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

四分之三空间站 update for 12 January 2023

January 12 Spring Festival version update instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 10305701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Update the new pet "rabbit - snow", "rabbit - sting";
  2. Update four new rabbit headsets and a new avatar;
  3. The online turntable can draw a prize at the small elk;
  4. Launch Spring Festival activities.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link