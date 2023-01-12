- Update the new pet "rabbit - snow", "rabbit - sting";
- Update four new rabbit headsets and a new avatar;
- The online turntable can draw a prize at the small elk;
- Launch Spring Festival activities.
四分之三空间站 update for 12 January 2023
January 12 Spring Festival version update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
