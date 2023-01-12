 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 12 January 2023

New character of Five Elements Alliance-- Mu Hu will attend on Jan. 18th

Build 10305432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention: There are some bugs now, please wait for the fixing.

New Character: Mu Hu (Five Elements Alliance)--
Coming on January 18th.

"Want wooden carriage or bamboo stilt? I will make it for you."

Check out Mu Hu's Immortal Fate below!

