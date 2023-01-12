Eximius v1.2.1 Update

Greetings Officers,
A new day of fixes and adjustments has arrived to the battlefield. Enjoy this small update and we will see you in game!
Vehicle changes
- Re-tuned all vehicles movement to increase stability
- Slowed down Crawler and IFV movement slightly
- Tweaked behavior of all wheeled vehicle when reversing
Balance Changes
- Bio Injector usage is reduced from 9 to 6
- Bio Injector cost is increased from 500 to 950
- AEG Grenade cost is reduced from 900 to 650
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Support Crawler NV Service Ironguard will spawn crooked permanently if Support Crawler NV is not on a flat ground
- Fixed an issue with Support Crawler NV able to spawn more than 2 service Ironguards if player constantly deploys the support Crawler
- Fixed an issue with Sigma and Sigma Ocular where its wheels do not spin when moving
- Fixed an issue with tanks unable to throttle when given command on a slope
- Fixed an issue with Slopes in Academy which is causing difficulties for vehicle to climb
- Fixed an issue with Sigma if use Face Direction after attack command it will be confused between two targets hence will rotate back and forth between the two target location
- Fixed an issue with Cargo Improvement research where it will allow Support Crawler to board infantries
- Fixed an issue with Hellspawn and M33 reserve munition range showed is smaller than its actual firing range
- Removed unknown collision box from Sunday Mall
We would also like to mention that the error on PvP lobby starting up which leads to a black screen while loading is an issue that we are aware of, and is still under investigation to be fixed.
Changed files in this update