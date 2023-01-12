 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eximius: Seize the Frontline update for 12 January 2023

Eximius v1.2.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10305388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Officers,

A new day of fixes and adjustments has arrived to the battlefield. Enjoy this small update and we will see you in game!

Vehicle changes

  • Re-tuned all vehicles movement to increase stability
  • Slowed down Crawler and IFV movement slightly
  • Tweaked behavior of all wheeled vehicle when reversing

Balance Changes

  • Bio Injector usage is reduced from 9 to 6
  • Bio Injector cost is increased from 500 to 950
  • AEG Grenade cost is reduced from 900 to 650

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Support Crawler NV Service Ironguard will spawn crooked permanently if Support Crawler NV is not on a flat ground
  • Fixed an issue with Support Crawler NV able to spawn more than 2 service Ironguards if player constantly deploys the support Crawler
  • Fixed an issue with Sigma and Sigma Ocular where its wheels do not spin when moving
  • Fixed an issue with tanks unable to throttle when given command on a slope
  • Fixed an issue with Slopes in Academy which is causing difficulties for vehicle to climb
  • Fixed an issue with Sigma if use Face Direction after attack command it will be confused between two targets hence will rotate back and forth between the two target location
  • Fixed an issue with Cargo Improvement research where it will allow Support Crawler to board infantries
  • Fixed an issue with Hellspawn and M33 reserve munition range showed is smaller than its actual firing range
  • Removed unknown collision box from Sunday Mall

We would also like to mention that the error on PvP lobby starting up which leads to a black screen while loading is an issue that we are aware of, and is still under investigation to be fixed.

Changed files in this update

Eximius Content Depot 505741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link