Eximius v1.2.1 Update

Greetings Officers,

A new day of fixes and adjustments has arrived to the battlefield. Enjoy this small update and we will see you in game!

Vehicle changes

Re-tuned all vehicles movement to increase stability

Slowed down Crawler and IFV movement slightly

Tweaked behavior of all wheeled vehicle when reversing

Balance Changes

Bio Injector usage is reduced from 9 to 6

Bio Injector cost is increased from 500 to 950

AEG Grenade cost is reduced from 900 to 650

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Support Crawler NV Service Ironguard will spawn crooked permanently if Support Crawler NV is not on a flat ground

Fixed an issue with Support Crawler NV able to spawn more than 2 service Ironguards if player constantly deploys the support Crawler

Fixed an issue with Sigma and Sigma Ocular where its wheels do not spin when moving

Fixed an issue with tanks unable to throttle when given command on a slope

Fixed an issue with Slopes in Academy which is causing difficulties for vehicle to climb

Fixed an issue with Sigma if use Face Direction after attack command it will be confused between two targets hence will rotate back and forth between the two target location

Fixed an issue with Cargo Improvement research where it will allow Support Crawler to board infantries

Fixed an issue with Hellspawn and M33 reserve munition range showed is smaller than its actual firing range

Removed unknown collision box from Sunday Mall

We would also like to mention that the error on PvP lobby starting up which leads to a black screen while loading is an issue that we are aware of, and is still under investigation to be fixed.