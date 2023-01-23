January Small Patch - v1.2.88

Hello everyone!

Small patch today with various fixes for reported bugs over the last few months. Please continue sending in reports (our email at contact@subsetgames.com is the most effective place). And thanks for playing!

1.2.88 Changelog:

-Fixed cloning Power Cores exploit involving the Store's undo option

-Fixed repair platform exploit for achievements involving healing and using 'undo move'

-Plasmodia, Spider, and Blobber bosses will correctly take damage from Void Shocker

-Kills from the Void Shocker will correctly trigger on-death effects and XP

-Frame Limiting setting and End Turn Confirmation setting fixed

-Alpha Vek icon restored (important for colorblind mode) for some of the new enemies

-Removed Earth Mover / Mine Bots from the Attack Order display. They do not have queued attacks, so any positional order is misleading.

-Restored Terrain Icons in situations where Fire may be obscuring other tile information (Conveyor Belts, Cracked, etc.)

-Using Enrage Shot to make an enemy attack a blank space will now appropriately trigger Void Shocker

-Logic for determining if a tile is "dangerous" has been improved to account for units being pushed. This is helpful for Enemy AI, Pod Placement, and more.

-Enemies should no longer spawn behind the player on the Forest Fire mission (rare issue)

-Earth Mover's tile will can no longer start as Cracked

-Possible fix: Game could hang when it could not find a place for pawns to spawn

-"Let's Walk" achievement will only count enemies now (as described in the text)

-"Minor" enemies will no longer count towards the "Pacifist" achievement (making it easier)

-Fixed bugs around Networked Shielding to make it more consistent

-ACID will now remove Vek Mites even if the pilot has Thick Skin

-Fix for extremely rare cases of Vek corpses being pushed when they should not be

-Fixed numerous bugs around the weapon effect preview UI

-Wind Torrent push-ordering has been modified to make outcomes more consistent with the effect preview

-Minor text / UI issues fixed

Mod Helpers:

-Pilot skill "blacklist" is now a part of the scripts

-Blank "modloader.lua" file is now in the script file to help with mod loadings

-Added "GetFTLPilots" to pilots.lua for generating the Secret Pod pilot list.

-Added access to Pawn:SetBoosted(bool) for the scripts