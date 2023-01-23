 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into the Breach update for 23 January 2023

January Small Patch - v1.2.88

Share · View all patches · Build 10305309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Small patch today with various fixes for reported bugs over the last few months. Please continue sending in reports (our email at contact@subsetgames.com is the most effective place). And thanks for playing!

1.2.88 Changelog:

-Fixed cloning Power Cores exploit involving the Store's undo option
-Fixed repair platform exploit for achievements involving healing and using 'undo move'
-Plasmodia, Spider, and Blobber bosses will correctly take damage from Void Shocker
-Kills from the Void Shocker will correctly trigger on-death effects and XP
-Frame Limiting setting and End Turn Confirmation setting fixed
-Alpha Vek icon restored (important for colorblind mode) for some of the new enemies
-Removed Earth Mover / Mine Bots from the Attack Order display. They do not have queued attacks, so any positional order is misleading.
-Restored Terrain Icons in situations where Fire may be obscuring other tile information (Conveyor Belts, Cracked, etc.)
-Using Enrage Shot to make an enemy attack a blank space will now appropriately trigger Void Shocker
-Logic for determining if a tile is "dangerous" has been improved to account for units being pushed. This is helpful for Enemy AI, Pod Placement, and more.
-Enemies should no longer spawn behind the player on the Forest Fire mission (rare issue)
-Earth Mover's tile will can no longer start as Cracked
-Possible fix: Game could hang when it could not find a place for pawns to spawn
-"Let's Walk" achievement will only count enemies now (as described in the text)
-"Minor" enemies will no longer count towards the "Pacifist" achievement (making it easier)
-Fixed bugs around Networked Shielding to make it more consistent
-ACID will now remove Vek Mites even if the pilot has Thick Skin
-Fix for extremely rare cases of Vek corpses being pushed when they should not be
-Fixed numerous bugs around the weapon effect preview UI
-Wind Torrent push-ordering has been modified to make outcomes more consistent with the effect preview
-Minor text / UI issues fixed

Mod Helpers:

-Pilot skill "blacklist" is now a part of the scripts
-Blank "modloader.lua" file is now in the script file to help with mod loadings
-Added "GetFTLPilots" to pilots.lua for generating the Secret Pod pilot list.
-Added access to Pawn:SetBoosted(bool) for the scripts

Changed files in this update

Into the Breach Content Depot 590381
  • Loading history…
Into the Breach Mac Depot 590382
  • Loading history…
Into the Breach Linux Depot 590383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link