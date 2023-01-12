 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 12 January 2023

Hotfix: V1.3.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES:
.hopefully fixed the level loading crash
.Cancelling with item=none spawned a not found item (regression)
.the start menu background could be black after coming back to it after a game over
.slightly faster level init

