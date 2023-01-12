New Version Available

StarMaker VR finally updated after almost 4 months! Check what you will experience in the new version!
What's New
* New Function:
Club Star: Sing in different places in StarMaker VR
- Sit beside a blossom Sakura tree
- Feel the vast of the sea
- Enjoy the beautiful sunset while singing
* Brand New Home Scene
- Add backing dancers in SingStar
- Add background images in SingStar when singing
- New songs and new scenes in TaikoStar
- New songs and new scenes in BladeStar
- New songs and new scenes in ShootingStar
- You can record mixed reality videos on your own
- Improve game experiences
- Fixed some bugs
Changed files in this update