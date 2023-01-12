 Skip to content

StarMaker VR update for 12 January 2023

New Version Available

12 January 2023

StarMaker VR finally updated after almost 4 months! Check what you will experience in the new version!

What's New

* New Function:

Club Star: Sing in different places in StarMaker VR

  • Sit beside a blossom Sakura tree
  • Feel the vast of the sea
  • Enjoy the beautiful sunset while singing
* Brand New Home Scene
  • Add backing dancers in SingStar
  • Add background images in SingStar when singing
  • New songs and new scenes in TaikoStar
  • New songs and new scenes in BladeStar
  • New songs and new scenes in ShootingStar
  • You can record mixed reality videos on your own
  • Improve game experiences
  • Fixed some bugs

