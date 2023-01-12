Patch Notes Jan. 12th, BUG fixes and optimization

Optimization about the co-op mechanism in Rank:

In Rank: from the 2nd round, decrease the probability of teammates who fighting with each other.

Damage adjustments about Destiny:

When the winner's remaining HP ≥ 40% of initial HP, the bonus to Destiny damage is slightly reduced. The reduction is about 0 to 6 (If your remaining HP is 40% of the initial HP,the damage is same as previous. And about 6 reduction with full HP in the latter period)

Destiny adjustments:

Bloodline Potential (Yan Xue, Initial Immortal Fate): Draw 1 card for every 20→18 Destiny lost.

Destiny lost. Bloodline Power (Yan Chen, Initial Immortal Fate): Draw 1 card for every 32→30 Destiny damaage dealt.

Destiny damaage dealt. Dragon Scale (Long Yao, VIrtuoso Phase Backup Immortal Fate): When taking Destiny damage greater than 20→18 , reduce to 20→18 .

, reduce to . Curiosity (Lin Xiaoyue, initial Immortal Fate): The special card Cloud Sword - Flying Sand's ATK increase 2 .

. Mutual Growth (Five Elements Alliance, Immortal Fate): no more exchange card chance decrease when choosing.

when choosing. Shade of Cloud (Mu Yifeng, Immortality Phase Backup Immortal Fate): add 5→4 Exchange card chances.

Optimization: