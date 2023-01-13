Patch v63 (January 13)

Changes:
- Improved the scaling and rewards from Resource Packs, Daily Play Bonus, and Video Ads.
QoL Improvements:
- Added a slider in the settings menu to fine-tune your game speed settings for optimal performance.
- Added Tank and Necro kills to the current run stats menu.
- Added 1 more spell loadout slot.
- Added additional highlights to characters that are ready to evolve or upgrade.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug related to server connections, tank cooldowns, and offline progress.
- Several other minor bug fixes and UI improvements.
