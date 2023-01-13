 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 13 January 2023

Patch v63 (January 13)

Share · View all patches · Build 10305168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Improved the scaling and rewards from Resource Packs, Daily Play Bonus, and Video Ads.

QoL Improvements:

  • Added a slider in the settings menu to fine-tune your game speed settings for optimal performance.
  • Added Tank and Necro kills to the current run stats menu.
  • Added 1 more spell loadout slot.
  • Added additional highlights to characters that are ready to evolve or upgrade.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug related to server connections, tank cooldowns, and offline progress.
  • Several other minor bug fixes and UI improvements.

Changed files in this update

Idle Monster TD: Evolved Content Depot 1887931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link