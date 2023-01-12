Map Rework & New Units

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

We hope you are well. In today’s DevBlog, we have a bunch of exciting things to share, so better strap in. This includes taking a closer look at a major overhaul of one of our 2v2 maps - Black Forest as well as some new units to show off.

Keep reading to find out more!

Black Forest: a map reworked



Last spring, we released Black Forest, a 2v2 map with a total surface of 54 km² and a strong focus on wooded areas. So much so that a sizable chunk of the maps consisted of trees, which created a suboptimal experience. If you recall, Black Forest** has multiple attack lanes, including one on the extreme flank of the battlefield. With command zones grouped in the central region, the large mountainous forest dominated the map but without offering a lot in terms of gameplay.

Black Forest was criticized for being too… forested. Our military engineers - read talented map designers - have worked hard to fine tune this battlefield and make it more accessible. This means cutting down some trees. Instead of just deleting the woods and thickets, we created a new sawmill building. Now, there is an actual real-life reason the forest has been cut down!

Felling the woods



So, having heard your calls for some heavy-duty leveling, Black Forest** received some much-needed attention (and trimming).

We have cut through the Black Forest mountain. Fresh paths, usable by all types of ground units, have been created. This opens up a host of new flanking opportunities.

Those trees weren’t felled without reason! Sliced and diced, the wood is kept in temporary storage at a new sawmill on the map's highest point. This area features a lot of cover, making it an ideal place for infantry ambushes.

New objectives



We have also widened the front line by opening up the forest, with several new potential hot spots and combat areas. In addition, we moved two main command zones creating high-density defensible sections of Black Forest**.

The other command zones encourage flanking operations and long-range combat.

A more dynamic Black Forest



Black Forest felt slower than other WARNO** maps. With the removal of the woods and some of the forested areas in the center, we hope to have made the battlefield more dynamic.

Some slight lightning changes amped the atmosphere with many more shades of green. What do you guys think?

The rework on Black Forest couldn’t have been possible without your feedback, as commented about by you, the player, in our official Map Feedback channel on our Discord server. Drop by if you want to share your constructive thoughts. We take all into consideration!

Thank you for improving the design of Black Forest. Let us know what you think!

New Units



As OUDINOT is dropping a bit later - as you know, because of some serious back-end issues - it doesn’t mean the rest of Eugen** team remained idle. Although OUDINOT patch is being beta tested as we speak, we are putting the delay to good use by adding new units to the upcoming major milestone.

We have already added the new SPW FUG and SPW PSH as vehicles for the East German internal security units. We are also fleshing out the West German Bundesgrenzschutz, or BGS in-game, the federal border police. These units will be large reservist recon squads equipped entirely with MP-5 submachine guns. A quick note, the BGS units include the first (and so far only) female model in WARNO.

Much like the East German security forces (Grenzer, Vopos, Wachregiment), the BGS can count on their own patrol vehicles to police the frontier. These will come, in-game, in two variants: a recon transport APC, the SONDERWAGEN 4 with Good Optics, featuring an HK-21 MG, and an unarmed SONDERWAGEN 4 AUFK. with Very Good Optics. Both will be added to NATO’s new Berlin Command division.

See you on the battlefield



That’s it. Quite a read, but we hope you liked it. Just a bit longer, commander. OUDINOT**’s release is around the corner!

Don’t forget to join the passionate WARNO community. Check the latest news on the Steam News page or visit the Steam Forums. Get together with other players on either the excellent Discord server, Reddit page, YouTube or our Instagram.

See you on the battlefield, commander!