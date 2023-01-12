Weird. (v1.16 Patch Notes)

Xross Dreams v1.16 Patch Notes:

Huge memory management pass. The game uses less RAM and there are fewer leaks. This affects some crashes and also Discord integration.

Encounter fixes. Encounters now wait for gravity and cleanup to complete before accepting new incoming attacks. This makes some things less janky and fixes some wild glitches.

Journey visuals. Chains are properly horizontally aligned when Journey is in the rear position. Perceptual Distortion no longer misaligns the Crush Wall and visible paws.

Impossible puzzle is now possible again. I do not understand how the Slingshot puzzle suddenly became impossible when it was possible in earlier versions, but it's possible again now.

Placing pieces obscenely high no longer crashes. The height was different for most Dreamers, but now there is no height where placing a piece will crash the game.

Encounters now use updated Journey combo sequencer. There was a glitch where Encounters would get obscenely comboed by Journey. It's gone, now.

Astronaut has an extra sound effect for Bonus Pieces. This was actually a fix for a memory management issue, but it's notable enough to get its own line.

I'm trying to recreate the desyncs I'm hearing reported. It's hard work. I'm definitely following the Bug Reporting thread on the forum here and going through those. Your voices are being heard.