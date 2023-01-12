 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 12 January 2023

0.8.60 has been released

Added functions

  • Scope was implemented.

Adjustments

  • The camera position is lowered when rolling.
  • The camera position is now lowered when sliding.
  • Removed title cut setting in config.
  • The color of the predictive line can now be adjusted in Config.

