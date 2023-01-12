Version 2.1 Update

<UPDATE>
- The roadmap has been updated, and the underlying data actions for the next update have been uploaded together.
These data are displayed as WIP within the game.
- The material settings of the Rock Eater have been changed.
- Fixed an issue where some cards were not reinforced, or if they were reinforced, they would change to other cards.
- The image of Eagle Eye card has been changed.
- The locked relic slots will now always show the cost of the unlock.
- When Lunar Effect was applied to our troops under certain conditions, the problem of continuing to act was fixed.
- The problem of the game stopping under certain conditions has been corrected.
- New effects of Readiness have been created, and some missing elements have been added to them added.
<BALANCING>
- We're working on the overall balance again.
- The speed of Draftee has decreased from 8 to 5.
- Instead of a 20% drop in late incomes, early incomes increased by 70%.
This is expected to reduce the deviation of income from the expedition and reduce the difficulty of the initial expedition.
- Starting leadership has been reduced from 210 to 200.
- Enemies are using Dispel Magic 10% less often.
- It has been changed to can purchase 3 troops immediately if the supply of troops is unlocked at the Domain.
- The odds of going evade the battle against creeps have increased.
- The Magic Creature attribute has been added to the following troops.
Forest Spider, Magma Spider
- The Magic Creature attribute has been removed to the following troops.
Griffin
- The duration of Lunar Effect++ was reduced from 2 to 1, and the cost was reduced by 1 instead.
