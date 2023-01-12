 Skip to content

Metal March update for 12 January 2023

Version 2.1 Update

Build 10304645 · Last edited by Wendy

<UPDATE>
  • The roadmap has been updated, and the underlying data actions for the next update have been uploaded together.
    These data are displayed as WIP within the game.
  • The material settings of the Rock Eater have been changed.
  • Fixed an issue where some cards were not reinforced, or if they were reinforced, they would change to other cards.
  • The image of Eagle Eye card has been changed.
  • The locked relic slots will now always show the cost of the unlock.
  • When Lunar Effect was applied to our troops under certain conditions, the problem of continuing to act was fixed.
  • The problem of the game stopping under certain conditions has been corrected.
  • New effects of Readiness have been created, and some missing elements have been added to them added.
<BALANCING>
  • We're working on the overall balance again.
  • The speed of Draftee has decreased from 8 to 5.
  • Instead of a 20% drop in late incomes, early incomes increased by 70%.
    This is expected to reduce the deviation of income from the expedition and reduce the difficulty of the initial expedition.
  • Starting leadership has been reduced from 210 to 200.
  • Enemies are using Dispel Magic 10% less often.
  • It has been changed to can purchase 3 troops immediately if the supply of troops is unlocked at the Domain.
  • The odds of going evade the battle against creeps have increased.
  • The Magic Creature attribute has been added to the following troops.
    Forest Spider, Magma Spider
  • The Magic Creature attribute has been removed to the following troops.
    Griffin
  • The duration of Lunar Effect++ was reduced from 2 to 1, and the cost was reduced by 1 instead.

