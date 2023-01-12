 Skip to content

Newfound Courage update for 12 January 2023

MAC USERS: resolved an issue causing input delays in book 2

12 January 2023

In the first scene of Return to Otherwhere, Mac users experienced some extreme input lag. This should now be resolved.

Thanks very much to those who raised this with me.

