Rogue Invader - Version 1.1

Rogue Invader v1.1 is finally here!

Difficulty Options!

You now have two difficulty options, Normal and Hard (the original way Rogue Invader shipped). Feedback was pretty clear that Rogue Invader was just too hard. That was a fair critique. We went through and re-factored everything for a normal less punishing experience. Let us know what you think!

Hack Bots in Combat!

If you are carrying the Combat Toolbox OR have the MacGyver trait, not only can you repair weapons and armor, but you can hack enemy turrets and bots and make them fight for YOU.

Improved Tutorial Level!

Made some changes to the tutorial level that should makes things clearer about the mechanics of the game. Following the instructions will give you a definite edge starting out for the first time.

Global Adjustments and Bug Stomping (of course)!

Big Tech and More Like Crap Dragon AMIRITE! Steam Achievements for should now properly register.

icon in corners of screens. Hazardous Surface Conditions now spawn less often in the early game.

now spawn less often in the early game. During Ion Storms , lengthened the time between lightning strikes.

, lengthened the time between lightning strikes. Factory Level shortened significantly. It was too long for an end game level with all that we throw at you. Plus conveyors and pits… fun times!

shortened significantly. It was too long for an end game level with all that we throw at you. Plus conveyors and pits… fun times! Other various bug fixes that only make the game more awesome!

Thank you for all your support and patience.

We hope you continually find Rogue Invader a fun retro challenge!