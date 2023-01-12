January 12th, 2023 Temporary Maintenance Details (Notice)
Temporary maintenance of the game service will be held on Thursday, January 12th.
For more information, please see the information below.
- Other Improvements
▶ The phenomenon that the dispatch cannot be completed when the item installed in the dispatch slot is destroyed has been corrected.
▶The problem that does not appear normally depending on the name length of the dispatch compensation has been fixed.
▶ When applying the Super Match penalty, the remaining time and the number of penalty release games are corrected to be displayed more clearly than before.
▶ Fixed an issue where goods were not properly displayed in the pop-up that appears when an item is decomposed.
▶ Maximum blocked user registration has been increased from 200 to 500.
▶ The phenomenon that items are not paid in the storage box when using some of the old random boxes and packages has been modified.
- LUNAR NEW YEAR 2019 BOX
- M4A1 2021 TAEGEUK PACKAGE
- M4A1 DAY OF THE DEAD PACKAGE
- M4A1 MUSTANG SERIES PACKAGE
- M4A1 GL PERIDOT&GOLD PACKAGE
▶ The problem of incorrectly printing the components’ names in some random boxes has been fixed.
- AK74M GOLD SNOWFLAKE. [non-extendable]
- AK74M GL GOLD SNOWFLAKE [non-extendable]
- M4A1 GOLD SNOWFLAKE. [non-extendable]
- M4A1 GL GOLD SNOWFLAKE [non-extendable]
▶Translation contents that were not applied have been applied. : Russian, Spanish
Changed files in this update