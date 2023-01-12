Share · View all patches · Build 10304467 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 06:26:07 UTC by Wendy

January 12th, 2023 Temporary Maintenance Details (Notice)

Temporary maintenance of the game service will be held on Thursday, January 12th.

For more information, please see the information below.

Other Improvements

▶ The phenomenon that the dispatch cannot be completed when the item installed in the dispatch slot is destroyed has been corrected.

▶The problem that does not appear normally depending on the name length of the dispatch compensation has been fixed.

▶ When applying the Super Match penalty, the remaining time and the number of penalty release games are corrected to be displayed more clearly than before.

▶ Fixed an issue where goods were not properly displayed in the pop-up that appears when an item is decomposed.

▶ Maximum blocked user registration has been increased from 200 to 500.

▶ The phenomenon that items are not paid in the storage box when using some of the old random boxes and packages has been modified.

LUNAR NEW YEAR 2019 BOX

M4A1 2021 TAEGEUK PACKAGE

M4A1 DAY OF THE DEAD PACKAGE

M4A1 MUSTANG SERIES PACKAGE

M4A1 GL PERIDOT&GOLD PACKAGE

▶ The problem of incorrectly printing the components’ names in some random boxes has been fixed.

AK74M GOLD SNOWFLAKE. [non-extendable]

AK74M GL GOLD SNOWFLAKE [non-extendable]

M4A1 GOLD SNOWFLAKE. [non-extendable]

M4A1 GL GOLD SNOWFLAKE [non-extendable]

▶Translation contents that were not applied have been applied. : Russian, Spanish