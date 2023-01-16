Early Access v.1.1.0 Spring Festival Version Updates

Hello Captains! Welcome to the prosperous year of the rabbit!
In order for captains to have a fabulous holiday, the R&D team has prepared the first update version for you, which included a brand new map and free Spring Festival theme skins. Wish you all have fun in Alien Marauder during the Spring Festival holiday~
New contents:
Added a brand new map “Magnetic Domain”；
Map Features:
- Unstable portals will be randomly generated on the map, from which vexans will occasionally appear to launch attacks on main base.
- When the unstable portal is eliminated, it will become a stable portal, which can be used to teleport in the map;
New Units of the Map:
- Clasher Species: covered in rock armor, will actively attack when find enemies.
- Venom Species: A long-range attack unit that spray corrosive liquid.
Added Spring Festival theme skins:
- Main Base (Spring Festival)
- Commander Layton (Spring Festival)
- Baldur (Spring Festival）
The above skins can be purchased in the Armory by using the Survival Coupon.
Optimized map editor functions:
-
Added new expression: unlock the technology research of the specified ID (can be viewed in the data table)
-
Added new expression: upgrade the hero to specified level (can be viewed in the data table)
-
Editor – Edit attributes interface: Optimized array entries: allows deletion of any specified subentries
-
Editor – Place units interface:
-
Added continuous placement unit function: press and hold the left mouse button to place units consecutively.
-
Added multi-select unit function: use the shift/ctrl key to select multiple units at the same time and delete them in the unit coordinate list.
-
Added unit rotation function: hold down the alt key and the left mouse button and drag the unit to rotate its orientation.
Fixed Bugs:
- Fixed sound problems that remain after turn off the sound button:
Commander Layton - Laser Beam skill
Omni Tank – Attack and transformation skill
Engineer Tractor – Deploy skill
Missile Pod – Attack skill
Heavy Tank - Attack skill
Engineer Tractor - Smoke Bomb skill
Destroyer Mecha - Annihilation Command skill
Executioner - Blade Storm skill
Baldur - Potential Outbreak skill
The Last Stand mode - colony explosion sound
- Fixed the problem of lost sound when vexan wave attack in the map of Frozen Snowfield and Golden Desert.
- Fixed the problem that the units recruited by the Monument of valor would occupy double resources.
- Fixed the problem that armory supplies carried by heroes are invalid in custom mode.
- Fixed the problem that the wave still attacked the center of the map after modifying the location of the main base in the map editor.
Changed files in this update