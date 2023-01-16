 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Marauder update for 16 January 2023

Early Access v.1.1.0 Spring Festival Version Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10304460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Captains! Welcome to the prosperous year of the rabbit!

In order for captains to have a fabulous holiday, the R&D team has prepared the first update version for you, which included a brand new map and free Spring Festival theme skins. Wish you all have fun in Alien Marauder during the Spring Festival holiday~

New contents:

Added a brand new map “Magnetic Domain”；

Map Features:

  • Unstable portals will be randomly generated on the map, from which vexans will occasionally appear to launch attacks on main base.
  • When the unstable portal is eliminated, it will become a stable portal, which can be used to teleport in the map;

New Units of the Map:

  • Clasher Species: covered in rock armor, will actively attack when find enemies.

  • Venom Species: A long-range attack unit that spray corrosive liquid.

Added Spring Festival theme skins:

  • Main Base (Spring Festival)
  • Commander Layton (Spring Festival)
  • Baldur (Spring Festival）

The above skins can be purchased in the Armory by using the Survival Coupon.

Optimized map editor functions:

  • Added new expression: unlock the technology research of the specified ID (can be viewed in the data table)

  • Added new expression: upgrade the hero to specified level (can be viewed in the data table)

  • Editor – Edit attributes interface: Optimized array entries: allows deletion of any specified subentries

  • Editor – Place units interface:

  • Added continuous placement unit function: press and hold the left mouse button to place units consecutively.

  • Added multi-select unit function: use the shift/ctrl key to select multiple units at the same time and delete them in the unit coordinate list.

  • Added unit rotation function: hold down the alt key and the left mouse button and drag the unit to rotate its orientation.

Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed sound problems that remain after turn off the sound button:
    Commander Layton - Laser Beam skill
    Omni Tank – Attack and transformation skill
    Engineer Tractor – Deploy skill
    Missile Pod – Attack skill
    Heavy Tank - Attack skill
    Engineer Tractor - Smoke Bomb skill
    Destroyer Mecha - Annihilation Command skill
    Executioner - Blade Storm skill
    Baldur - Potential Outbreak skill
    The Last Stand mode - colony explosion sound
  • Fixed the problem of lost sound when vexan wave attack in the map of Frozen Snowfield and Golden Desert.
  • Fixed the problem that the units recruited by the Monument of valor would occupy double resources.
  • Fixed the problem that armory supplies carried by heroes are invalid in custom mode.
  • Fixed the problem that the wave still attacked the center of the map after modifying the location of the main base in the map editor.

Changed files in this update

Alien Marauder Content Depot 1516751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link