Early Access v.1.1.0 Spring Festival Version Updates

Hello Captains! Welcome to the prosperous year of the rabbit!

In order for captains to have a fabulous holiday, the R&D team has prepared the first update version for you, which included a brand new map and free Spring Festival theme skins. Wish you all have fun in Alien Marauder during the Spring Festival holiday~

New contents:

Added a brand new map “Magnetic Domain”；

Map Features:

Unstable portals will be randomly generated on the map, from which vexans will occasionally appear to launch attacks on main base.

When the unstable portal is eliminated, it will become a stable portal, which can be used to teleport in the map;

New Units of the Map:

Clasher Species: covered in rock armor, will actively attack when find enemies.

Venom Species: A long-range attack unit that spray corrosive liquid.

Added Spring Festival theme skins:

Main Base (Spring Festival)

Commander Layton (Spring Festival)

Baldur (Spring Festival）

The above skins can be purchased in the Armory by using the Survival Coupon.

Optimized map editor functions:

Added new expression: unlock the technology research of the specified ID (can be viewed in the data table)

Added new expression: upgrade the hero to specified level (can be viewed in the data table)

Editor – Edit attributes interface: Optimized array entries: allows deletion of any specified subentries

Editor – Place units interface:

Added continuous placement unit function: press and hold the left mouse button to place units consecutively.

Added multi-select unit function: use the shift/ctrl key to select multiple units at the same time and delete them in the unit coordinate list.

Added unit rotation function: hold down the alt key and the left mouse button and drag the unit to rotate its orientation.

Fixed Bugs: