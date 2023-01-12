Pwnk V0.19.2 is released!

New Game:
Red Light Green Light
- A simple Red Light Green Light platformer game. Everybody race to the finish line!
Beware of the wooden puppet! It will turn its head and look for you.
If it sees you moving, it will send you back to the starting point.
It won't see you if you press S key to lie down and hide!
Note only Streamer and Pwnk App players can join right now.
Viewer participation is coming soon.
Pwnk Character
- Can you guess the character base on the AI generated image?
Others:
- Fixed Pwnk Brand wrong question bug
- Added more fun UGC questions for Pwnk Quizzes
Changed files in this update