Hotfixes January 12 - Bit bigger update!

Bit of a bigger update today because we had to add a bunch of images to the main image storage. As you can imagine it takes a bit of time but we have been working pretty much around the clock to fix things asap!

Overall performance improvements in memory handling so it will run even better on all hardwares, especially higher end.

More than 30 scenes have been updated with either text corrections or new images.

Some overall dialogue improvements in places.

Fixed missing image warnings that appeared when in SF enabled mode.

Over 170 updated images, and many of them are new and improved.

Added missing phone menu replay for morning phonecall

New "no smoking" version of the "wine evening" added.

Now propererly hiding smoking relating texts in multiple places.

Fixed some smoking images that showed up when "no smoking" was enabled

Fixed a bug where the checkbox in options for SF/Smoking Fetish was not accurately reflecting if you have it on or not even though it worked to enable/disable.

Added Camera flash effect to the photoshoot scenes

Added Cum screen effect to some scenes.

Updated Juli's bedroom.

Fixed some missing sounds but still more to come.