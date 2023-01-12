Hotfixes January 12 - Bit bigger update!

Bit of a bigger update today because we had to add a bunch of images to the main image storage. As you can imagine it takes a bit of time but we have been working pretty much around the clock to fix things asap!
-
Overall performance improvements in memory handling so it will run even better on all hardwares, especially higher end.
-
More than 30 scenes have been updated with either text corrections or new images.
-
Some overall dialogue improvements in places.
-
Fixed missing image warnings that appeared when in SF enabled mode.
-
Over 170 updated images, and many of them are new and improved.
-
Added missing phone menu replay for morning phonecall
-
New "no smoking" version of the "wine evening" added.
-
Now propererly hiding smoking relating texts in multiple places.
-
Fixed some smoking images that showed up when "no smoking" was enabled
-
Fixed a bug where the checkbox in options for SF/Smoking Fetish was not accurately reflecting if you have it on or not even though it worked to enable/disable.
-
Added Camera flash effect to the photoshoot scenes
-
Added Cum screen effect to some scenes.
-
Updated Juli's bedroom.
-
Fixed some missing sounds but still more to come.
-
Changed the Dialogue Information Hotkey from F12 which interfered with steam screenshot hotkey to ctrl-f12 (This info is helpful for us when reporting bugs or issues, to help us pinpoint where)
Thanks everyone for your patience and support! More fixes will come! Hope your experience will be even more enjoyable now :)
Kind Regards
Aesouh, Motkeyz Games
Changed files in this update