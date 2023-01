Share · View all patches · Build 10304383 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Mainly minor fixes and adjustments.

When moving with the stick, a slight up input will cause the user to enter the door.

We are planning to ease the input.

→Ver. 1.31

When jumping from a ladder, it now takes a little time before the ladder grabs you again.

→ver1.32

Adjusted the direction of the 6W boss.