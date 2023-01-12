 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 12 January 2023

New warrior exceptional set items added!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

342: Early Access 0.15.2 - January 10, 2022 1:35 AM EST
• Added exceptional warrior set items.
• Fixed the Tigole set all passive skills bonus.
• The magic of Christmas has faded. The magic find bonus is no longer active.

