Naev 0.10.2 Released!

Happy New Year! The Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of Naev version 0.10.2. This release fixes several important crashes among other minor fixes. It is highly recommended to update to as soon as possible.
Although it has been tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join one of our chatrooms or discussion boards (here).
You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:
Changes since 0.10.1
* Fixed escorts sometimes not following their leader and landing
- Fixed autonav always wanting to go to the edge of jump points
- Fixed crash when causing multiple dialogues to run in the background
- Fixed outfit lua being called before initialization
- Fixed not giving the AI a name when updating a save breaking the updater script
- Fixed deleting last snapshot of a save switching to another pilot’s saves
- Fixed saves and snapshots not displaying correct name with version mismatch
- Fixed crash when deleting Lua-side fonts, should fix crash with POI
- Fixed swapping ships with mission cargo sharing name with other cargo can lead to wrong cargo getting duplicated
- Fixed original music at Research Post Sigma-13
- Fixed music stopping after playing once in new games
- Change music API to make it explicit you can temporarily disable the music engine
- Set windows compatibility mode to Windows 7 when cross-compiling
- legacy gui: fixed line artefacts near fuel / energy bars
- pulse_scanner: fix potential error on init
- patrol: don’t have an invisible time limit to reach the system anymore
- taiomi: fixed some claims
- zbh03: landing when hostiles spawned will fail the mission
- bounties: mention there is a time limit to reach the system, not made explicit though
- zpp01, zbh01: bumped chance to 30%
- poi_intro: can’t board nelly again
Changed files in this update