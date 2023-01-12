- Added 2 more patterns for Aio Reaper variant
- Adjusted some Aio pattern's speed to be faster
- Removed some enemies on 7-2 Wraith difficulty
- Fixed typos
-Changed the healing grenade to reset the healing timer when you throw it again in heal state.
Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 12 January 2023
Untitled
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update