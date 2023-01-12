 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 12 January 2023

  • Added 2 more patterns for Aio Reaper variant
  • Adjusted some Aio pattern's speed to be faster
  • Removed some enemies on 7-2 Wraith difficulty
  • Fixed typos
    -Changed the healing grenade to reset the healing timer when you throw it again in heal state.

