Update 28 - Array Containment

For our last update of our first year since release, we have something special in store for you. For a limited time, Henning373's new campaign, Array Containment, is temporarily baked into the game for all players, Steam and Xbox. You don't need to access is using the Workshop (although you should, because there are some amazing mods in there already). We're hoping to get a ton of feedback fro Henning373 between now and the next patch release, so head over to the Stray Bombay Discord and hit the #mod-feedback channel to leave a comment!

We've also added a new Weekly Challenge, which should be live by the time you read this. It's This Is Fine, which gives an eponymous title to anyone who successfully completes it. The challenge is straightforward--there are a lot of matter compilers, but they're all broken and summon hordes when you trigger them, there are a lot more flaming goopers, and all the airlock doors are broken. Enjoy!

We took advantage of the second patch this week to add a couple more matchmaking adjustments and some other small perf fixes.

As we close on our first year since our Early Access release, we're really grateful to everyone in the community who has played the game, given us feedback or suggestions, left reviews, or played games with us on the Discord. We're really excited about where the game is today and can't wait to keep pushing it forward. Thanks everyone!