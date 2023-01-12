Stabilized Handling, Performance Increase

Hello everyone, we made big changes to how the vehicles handle, which means some levels will require design changes to account for that new handling. Right now all vehicles have the same speed and grip for testing purposes. Only their weights differ by Class.
Changelog:
- Vehicles have more stable handling while steering per feedback.
- Vehicles have more resistance to impacts per feedback.
- Vehicle speed is increased per feedback.
- Performance improvements due to lighting and shadow adjustments.
Changed files in this update