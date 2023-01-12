 Skip to content

Smash Crates update for 12 January 2023

Updated Tutorial videos

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tiny update here, just wanted to make a small improvement on the tutorial videos. I have made them shorter in length to improve load time.

Cheers,
Fat Alien Cat

