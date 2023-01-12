 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 12 January 2023

v1.045 - Quick patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a patch that fixes the normal ending issue, should now get the normal ending regardless of perfection. Also adjusted the difficulty on the secret level as it was a bit aggressive.

