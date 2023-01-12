Added a patch that fixes the normal ending issue, should now get the normal ending regardless of perfection. Also adjusted the difficulty on the secret level as it was a bit aggressive.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 12 January 2023
v1.045 - Quick patch
