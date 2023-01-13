 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 13 January 2023

Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.32.20

Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.32.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spring Festival Events:

  • Added a Wonder Building— Rui Beast Plaza. Consume Fireworks to temporarily relieve Citizen Stress and gain Spring Festival special items.
  • Added a Blueprint— Fireworks (lighting too many fireworks at the same time may cause lag).
  • Added Spring Festival special random events.
  • Added the recipes for Rice Cakes and Glue Pudding in Mills and Water Mills.
  • Added the recipe for Dumplings in Gourmet Shops.
  • Added the recipe for Fireworks in Fuel Factories.
  • Added Spring Festival decorations to the model of Houses and Marketplaces.
  • Adjusted the price for Spring Festival Event items.
  • The output of Rice increased by 30% during the Spring Festival Event.
  • Rice seeds will be received at the start of the game in both Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode.
  • Spring Festival Gift will be received in the first Load after updating.

Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a Hotkey for left and right switch button in the Building interface. The Hotkey will not be able to use when it's occupied by custom Hotkeys.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the problem that citizens are not be able to use the Beverages and Food in the Backpacks.
  • Fixed the missing information in the bottom left corner when citizens died accidentally.
  • Fixed some text errors.
  • Fixed the problem that events of river drift type can be repeatedly triggered.
  • Fixed the problem where changing languages in the game doesn't get saved.

PS: The Spring Festival/ Chinese New Year is coming, The Gleamer Studio hope all our players wealth and prosperity! 恭喜发财！

Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

