Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.32.20

Spring Festival Events:
- Added a Wonder Building— Rui Beast Plaza. Consume Fireworks to temporarily relieve Citizen Stress and gain Spring Festival special items.
- Added a Blueprint— Fireworks (lighting too many fireworks at the same time may cause lag).
- Added Spring Festival special random events.
- Added the recipes for Rice Cakes and Glue Pudding in Mills and Water Mills.
- Added the recipe for Dumplings in Gourmet Shops.
- Added the recipe for Fireworks in Fuel Factories.
- Added Spring Festival decorations to the model of Houses and Marketplaces.
- Adjusted the price for Spring Festival Event items.
- The output of Rice increased by 30% during the Spring Festival Event.
- Rice seeds will be received at the start of the game in both Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode.
- Spring Festival Gift will be received in the first Load after updating.
Feature Adjustments:
- Added a Hotkey for left and right switch button in the Building interface. The Hotkey will not be able to use when it's occupied by custom Hotkeys.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem that citizens are not be able to use the Beverages and Food in the Backpacks.
- Fixed the missing information in the bottom left corner when citizens died accidentally.
- Fixed some text errors.
- Fixed the problem that events of river drift type can be repeatedly triggered.
- Fixed the problem where changing languages in the game doesn't get saved.
PS: The Spring Festival/ Chinese New Year is coming, The Gleamer Studio hope all our players wealth and prosperity! 恭喜发财！
