January 12 Update

Apologies for another late update, I have been experimenting with remodelling character models. I just made the hard decision to remake all of the character models, so the next update should be a bit late too, as this will take at least a week of work. The beautiful people who have bought the game seem to not care so much about the character models, so I'm sorry to all of you who would rather see more content instead of visual polish, but the blocky characters are making it too hard to market the game. Thank you for your patience!

Additions:

-A Slingshot Race activity added to the new city;

-A Mayhem activity added to the new city;

Misc:

-Made a brute force option to improve how tall buildings crumble when they get destroyed at the base, but it can be VERY demanding on a mid range cpu, so I'm making it optional until I optimize it enough. To turn it on: Pause > Settings > Advanced Settings > "Physics" tab > check the "Tall Building Crumble" toggle;

-Reduced volume of wood debris sounds;