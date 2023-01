Share · View all patches · Build 10303630 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 03:32:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

I've just uploaded a brand new build for Heart is Muscle 1.32.

This version includes:

Brand new battle system for the random encounters New soundtrack New talking SFX Overworld Health reminders More monsters to fight on overworld map

The rest of the game is the same.

Thank you so much for playing!