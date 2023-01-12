Patch 0.8.4.E - Fixes for Dungeon / Halloween Boss crashes + weapon switching

Hey gladiators, today's update is just a small patch fixing a bunch of reported issues over the last few days. Thanks for the reports!

As mentioned in the last update, I'm working on the multiplayer component of the game right now, it's functional (woohoo!) but needs a fair bit of work to bring it to production over the coming weeks. Will keep you posted!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.8.4.E (Jan 12 2023):

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Potential fix for weapons not being equipped properly at the start of battle or when switching - if you find your gladiator still equipping a shank etc, try unequpping and re-equipping your items just once in the inventory screen and it should remember your favourites now.

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where the game would crash after defeating a Halloween Champion

• Increased the allocated days for the Halloween questline by an extra 50 days

• Fixed a bug where dungeons could not be entered (Thanks Roberth!)

• Fixed a bug where alignment achievements accidentally triggered when players entered certain towns

• Fixed a bug where you could not leave the dungeon by climbing up a ladder