small update

-Fixed a bug where beam weapons (GAZE and VOLT) didn't properly deactivate their projectile when another weapon was equipped.

-Adjusted the death zone in Session 6 so that it actually kills you.

-Adjusted the final area in Session 8 so players can't fall in the central hole. I would have made it do damage, but Session 8 has caused a lot of player frustration and so I felt like a friendlier solution was ideal.

-Fixed several bugs that were causing the boss to freeze permanently.