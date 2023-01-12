 Skip to content

Splatter update for 12 January 2023

small update

12 January 2023

-Fixed a bug where beam weapons (GAZE and VOLT) didn't properly deactivate their projectile when another weapon was equipped.
-Adjusted the death zone in Session 6 so that it actually kills you.
-Adjusted the final area in Session 8 so players can't fall in the central hole. I would have made it do damage, but Session 8 has caused a lot of player frustration and so I felt like a friendlier solution was ideal.
-Fixed several bugs that were causing the boss to freeze permanently.

