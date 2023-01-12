V1.16.2 Patch Note

Adjusted Asurendran Might's display in Ginzo - Heirloom Katana - Ultimate.

Fixed the sound effect glitch of Firework Time & Jumbo Jumpin' Jacks.

Fixed the display glitch in Hayfa - Shadow Attack.

Fixed the display glitch of tiles in some maps.

Fixed the display glitch in Bestiary.

Fixed the glitches in Spring Festival event mode:

-Black screen caused by Deva Realm and boss skill Rhine Twins.

-Monsters being rendered outside the room.

-Naga heroes' combat arts upgraded in a fixed order.