Otherworld Legends update for 12 January 2023

V1.16.2 Patch Note

Adjusted Asurendran Might's display in Ginzo - Heirloom Katana - Ultimate.
Fixed the sound effect glitch of Firework Time & Jumbo Jumpin' Jacks.
Fixed the display glitch in Hayfa - Shadow Attack.
Fixed the display glitch of tiles in some maps.
Fixed the display glitch in Bestiary.
Fixed the glitches in Spring Festival event mode:
-Black screen caused by Deva Realm and boss skill Rhine Twins.
-Monsters being rendered outside the room.
-Naga heroes' combat arts upgraded in a fixed order.

