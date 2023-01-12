// Added game mode name subtitle at main menu.
// Fixed a graphics of objects near the edge of the screen were blurred.
// Fixed rank disp at friend ranking.
// Fixed replay edit feature not available.
Akai Katana Shin update for 12 January 2023
2023/01/12 Update
// Added game mode name subtitle at main menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update