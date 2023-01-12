 Skip to content

Akai Katana Shin update for 12 January 2023

2023/01/12 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10303380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

// Added game mode name subtitle at main menu.
// Fixed a graphics of objects near the edge of the screen were blurred.
// Fixed rank disp at friend ranking.
// Fixed replay edit feature not available.

