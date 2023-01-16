Revita - 1.0.4 and Beta 2.0.0e Changelogs

Hey everyone,

We just released two small hotfix updates for the public and the beta branch. Both are aiming to fix some more annoying, remaining softlocks and major issues, while we are still working away at Revita 2.0 =D

As usual, if you encounter any more issues, tell us on our [Discord ](discord.gg/revita) or in the Steam bug thread. =D

(Public) 1.0.4:

QUALITY OF LIFE:

Added local save file backups that are unaffected by the steam cloud

Reinforced the save system overall to use backups in case a save gets eaten up by the cloud. (These files are updated each time you boot up a save file)

BUGFIXES:

Fixed a game freeze, when fighting Regret with either the "Slimeball" relic or the "Hunter" sniper.

Fixed an issue where the run seed would sometimes not work properly, leading to certain outcomes being more likely than others.

Fixed an issue where "Mini Gestalt Slimeyes" wouldn't drop their attached prison key.

Fixed a softlock when trying to exit the lucky well ui.

Fixed a softlock when trying to enter an elevator from slightly below while flying.

(BETA) 2.0.0e:

QUALITY OF LIFE:

Reinforced the save system overall to use backups in case a save gets eaten up by the cloud. (These files are updated each time you boot up a save file)

BUGFIXES: