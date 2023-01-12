 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

方寸文明 update for 12 January 2023

Immediate Victory bug urgent fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10303241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to my negligence, the update just now will let the players win directly when start the game. Now this bug has been fixed, and it will be solved after you update the game. I'm very sorry for that！！！

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link