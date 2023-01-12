Due to my negligence, the update just now will let the players win directly when start the game. Now this bug has been fixed, and it will be solved after you update the game. I'm very sorry for that！！！
方寸文明 update for 12 January 2023
Immediate Victory bug urgent fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
