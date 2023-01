Share · View all patches · Build 10303220 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We've heard from you about the save game issues. The problem occurred with some players, so it was harder to correctly assess what was wrong.

The game has been fixed and should work correctly for all players.

So minor bugs have been fixed as well.

I apologize for the problems personally.

The project still can evolve so will be great to hear feedback from all users.

Best Regards,

3DM Greg