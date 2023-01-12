Patch 0.5.40.39

IMPROVEMENTS
- After the interior of the car catches fire, after a while it explodes by itself;
- Shooting the car's windows does not count destruction damage, useful for stealing the car more quickly with a broken driver's window;
- Car headlights and taillights can break more easily when colliding;
- Car collision logic has been optimized to save system resources;
- Removed the Christmas theme from the map and collectible sticks;
- It is possible to activate the character's ragdoll by pressing the X key only when jumping;
CORRECTIONS
- Fixed imperfections in the collision of some objects;
- Fixed issue of not loading clothing costume.
