171 update for 12 January 2023

Patch 0.5.40.39

Patch 0.5.40.39 · Build 10303145

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • After the interior of the car catches fire, after a while it explodes by itself;
  • Shooting the car's windows does not count destruction damage, useful for stealing the car more quickly with a broken driver's window;
  • Car headlights and taillights can break more easily when colliding;
  • Car collision logic has been optimized to save system resources;
  • Removed the Christmas theme from the map and collectible sticks;
  • It is possible to activate the character's ragdoll by pressing the X key only when jumping;

CORRECTIONS

  • Fixed imperfections in the collision of some objects;
  • Fixed issue of not loading clothing costume.

