方寸文明 update for 12 January 2023

v1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New games now display report when get victory;
  2. Fixed the bug of displaying strange numbers when using envoys;
  3. Unlocking technologies that different foods or people can merge with will now merge immediately;
  4. Changed the number of level 5 resources in normal mode to 6 before, but many players thought it was a bug, so changed it back to 5;
    5, the value is slightly adjusted;

