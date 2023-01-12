- New games now display report when get victory;
- Fixed the bug of displaying strange numbers when using envoys;
- Unlocking technologies that different foods or people can merge with will now merge immediately;
- Changed the number of level 5 resources in normal mode to 6 before, but many players thought it was a bug, so changed it back to 5;
5, the value is slightly adjusted;
方寸文明 update for 12 January 2023
v1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
